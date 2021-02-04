Gailya Raines

Monroe, GA Gailya Rentz Raines, 86, of Monroe, Georgia went to her heavenly home on February 2, 2021. She was born on February 16, 1934 in Pasco County, Florida to Harry Hughes and Juanita Ione Rentz . Upon graduating from Pasco County High, she moved to Georgia and attended Tift College where she obtained a degree in Education. From 1954 to 1988, she taught students throughout Georgia. She was recognized as Teacher of the Year in 1979, 1984 and 1988 before retiring from Trickum Middle School in Lilburn, Georgia. She remained busy during her retirement years volunteering in her community and serving her beloved Harmony Grove United Methodist Church where she taught the Harmony Sunday School class for over 30 years, founded an adult literacy program, held several positions in the J.O.Y Club and served on numerous other committees. Gailya was proud to represent Georgia as Mother of the Year in 2005 through the American Mothers Association. Gailya is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, William Thomas Raines; daughter Sheryl McHugh (Jimmy) of Monroe; son Tom Raines, Jr. (Ronda) of Dacula and daughter Sandra Martino (Chuck) of Virginia, ten grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings; sister Wanda Palmer (Danny) of Maryland; brother Kline Rentz (Lana) of Louisiana and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family is grateful for the care received by wonderful caregivers and for the many friends that showered her with cards and calls during her lengthy illness. While her accolades were many and she left a special imprint on all she encountered, we are most grateful for her willingness to serve her husband, children and grandchildren. Her legacy is one to be cherished. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the memorial service held on Sunday February 7th will be for immediate family. Flowers may be sent to Bill Head Funeral Home in Tucker, GA or donations may be made in her honor to Harmony Grove United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- A toddler is about to release an album recorded in the womb
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- Fired Rochester police chief says he didn't see anything 'egregious' in body cam video of death of Daniel Prude
- 8 questions for David Culver about what it was like to return to Wuhan, China
- Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid under investigation following car crash that left child with life-threatening injuries
Articles
- Elbert County physician practice suspended for administering vaccines outside Public Health guidelines
- Gwinnett County is among the Georgia counties where UK COVID-19 variant has shown up
- Sheriff's Office confirms inmate committed suicide at Gwinnett County Jail
- Harbins Road at State Route 316 interchange conversion in Gwinnett County proceeding on schedule
- Gwinnett County man among six indicted in $2.7 million Paycheck Protection Program scheme
- State data shows Gwinnett County leads Georgia in total new COVID-19 cases
- Gwinnett health director: Mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Gwinnett Place Mall could handle as many as 3,000 people a day
- State legislator from Gwinnett wants Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stripped of committee assignments and censured
- Gwinnett police arrest man who attempted to carjack two vehicles before breaking into a Buford home
- Counselors honored by Gwinnett County Public Schools
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 1
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- ON THE MARKET: This farmhouse-style home in Suwanee has it all, including the perfect spot to watch the big game
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 31
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Jan. 25-31
- ON THE MARKET: The views from this Suwanee estate are great from both covered porches
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Jan. 25
- Best big cities for retirees in America
- 27 factors that make you vulnerable to COVID-19
- Youngest and oldest presidents in US history
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.