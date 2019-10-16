Woodstock
Gail Lemke
Gail Lemke, of Woodstock, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 80 years of age. Mrs. Lemke was a graduate of Newton County High School and was employed by the City of Atlanta for a short time before starting her tenure with DeKalb County. After a successful and remarkable career, she retired as supervisor of DeKalb County Juvenile Court System. Community-oriented and gifted with a heart to serve, Mrs. Lemke immersed herself in giving back to others. As a member of the community of Snellville, she visited with homebound residents, and she managed the gift shop at Emory Eastside Hospital. In her role as a volunteer, the time Mrs. Lemke spent serving others was recognized by Gwinnett County, where she was selected as a Volunteer of the Year. Additionally, she and her husband, Walter, were active members of First Baptist Church of Snellville. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jordan Micaela Jackson; great-grandson, Blake Lemke; parents, Fred and Leona (Davis) McKoon; and her brother, Jerry McKoon.
Left to cherish her memory is her devoted husband of 62 years, Walter C. Lemke, Jr., of Woodstock; daughter and son-in-law, Tanya and Ken Jackson of Fletcher, NC; son and daughter-in-law, Walter C., III (Rick) and Barbara Ann Lemke of Woodstock; grandchildren, Amber and Brandon Forney, Kenna Jackson, Kendall Jackson, Zachary Jackson, Rusty A. Lemke, Danyelle Niedjaco, Tyler and Elizabeth Lemke; great-grandchildren, Olivia Forney, Tucker Lemke, Logan Lemke, Elizabeth Niedjaco, Mikhail Niedjaco, Nyomi Lemke, Zachariah Lemke; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Mrs. Lemke will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, Covington, with Dr. Adam Cooper officiating. Interment will follow in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family two hours prior to her service, from 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. Flowers are acceptable, or memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346.
