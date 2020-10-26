Social Circle, GA Freida "Chi Chi" Ash Ewing, age 70 of Cleveland, Georgia passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

She was born in 1950 in White county to the late Roy and Margie (Burke) Ash. Chi Chi was the beloved wife of the late Donald Wayne Ewing of Gwinnett County.

Chi Chi was in real estate and enjoyed working with the community. She resided in Social Circle mostly where she enjoyed spending time with her friends and neighbors there. She was a member of the Social Circle Historical Society, the Social Circle Garden Club and a member of the First Baptist Church of Cleveland, Georgia. Chi Chi enjoyed spending time with her family and loved attending her grandchildren's activities. She loved her time on the beach at Amelia and collecting shells.

Chi Chi is survived by her daughters Heather Chronos Tumlin, Margie Emily Findley and Grandchildren: Alexander Chronos, Theodore Chronos, Christina Chronos, Ashlynn Findley and Hunter Findley. Great Grandson: Bennett Findley. Sister: Rita Ash and many beloved cousins.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

