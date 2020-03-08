Mr. Franklin Roosevelt Dotson, age 85, of Winder, Georgia passed away March 5, 2020. Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Mr. Franklin Roosevelt Dotson, age 85, of Winder, Georgia passed away March 5, 2020. Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Service information
Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
Mar 10
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
12:00PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
