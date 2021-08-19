Athens, GA Frankie Rene Quarles, age 53, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Brian Quarles, and sons, Tyler Quarles, and Elijah (Ashley) Quarles, all of Athens, GA; father, Clifford H. (Irene) Quarles, Canton, GA; mother, Beverly Q. Elliott, Athens, GA; sisters, Tracy Q. Keever, Dawsonville, GA, Jackie Q. (Dustin) Simpson, Wesley Chapel, FL; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and two granddaughters, Violet and Juniper. Frankie was born January 14, 1968, in San Diego, CA. She was a student at Sequoyah High School, Doraville, GA, and a graduate of Berkmar High School, Lilburn, GA.
