Frankie Cain Moore

Buford, GA Frankie Cain Moore, age 85, of Buford, GA passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Moore; parents, Robert L. and Ruth McDaniel Cain; and brothers, Marion Cain and Bobby Cain. Mrs. Moore is survived by son, John (Kathleen) Moore of Buford; daughter, Marion (Ricky) Cantrell of Lawrenceville, GA; grandchildren, Tyler Moore and Bryan Cantrell; step grandchildren, Rebekah Boscarino, Carter Schmidt, Frankie Boscarino, Channelle and Issac Miller; step great granddaughter, Ava Rose Miller; sisters, Betty Boles of Tennessee, Jeanette Byrd of Gray, GA, and Dianne (Larry) Baker of Andalusa, AL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Moore was born on June 19, 1935 in Thomston, GA. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Thomaston, and she was a retired real estate agent. Mrs. Moore attended Ivy Creek Baptist Church in Buford. Frankie loved to gather her family and friends for food and fellowship. She had a heart to serve others with her hospitality. She was a doer and supreme organizer. Mrs. Moore loved to travel and have fun and laugh. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano, and provided her family with many lovely memories. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Dr. Craig Dale officiating. Interment will be on Monday, June 14 at 1:00 p.m. in Crystal Hill Cemetery, 321 Hannah Mill Rd, Thomaston, GA. The family will receive friends on June 12 from 9:30 a.m. until time for the service at 11:00 a.m. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Frankie Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

