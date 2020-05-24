Lawrenceville
Frank Therrell Phillips
Frank Therrell Phillips of Lawrenceville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born 7-17-34 at Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta. Graduated from Roosevelt High School 1952 and from UGA in 1958 BS in Physics. Commissioned as a 2nd Lt in USAF. Flew fighter planes in the USAF and Kansas Air National Guard until 1969. Retired as a Captain for TWA flying B727's in Kansas City, Missouri until 1992. Spent most of his retirement in Marietta, Canton and Lawrenceville at Laurel Grove Senior Living facility. Survived by his 3 children: Debbie Iturrizaga and husband Emilio, David Phillips and wife Michelle, Ron Phillips and wife Karen and 7 Grandchildren: Morgan Catalano and husband Jeff, Suzanne O'Hanlon and husband Mike, Elena Remillard and husband Kevin, Emily Irr and husband Greg, Dan Phillips, Katy Ball and husband Andrew, and Joe Phillips. 4 Great-Grandkids: Perry and Sawyer Irr, Pierce and Scarlett Catalano. Arrangements by Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway Lawrenceville, GA 30046. (770)277-4550. Online condolences at wwww.wagesandsons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Frank Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
