Buford, GA Frank McMillan, age 71 of Buford, formerly of Dacula GA passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Denise; daughter, Karla (Cory) Sexton; son, Kale (Janie) McMillan; sisters, Charlyne Fuller and Karen M. Towler; grandchildren, Kayla (Alex) Hall, Carter Sexton, Gabbie (Tristen) Jackson, Gracie McMillan and Jack Braddock; great grandchildren, Emma Hall and Adella Jackson; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, AF and Marydell McMillan and brother Alton McMillan. Frank was a loving husband, father, grandfather brother and friend. He was well loved by his community. He worked at Dacula Post Office for 25 years. He loved singing and making music with his band. Frank and his wife ran Franks Hometown Jamboree. He was known for his softball where he played many years with different teams. In addition to softball he was an excellent baseball, basketball and football athlete. One may have heard him referred to as "Mr. Dacula" from time to time. He enjoyed laughing and making others laugh. He was happiest being with his family. A service honoring the life of Frank was held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 3 P.M. at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Rev. Cory Sexton of Hoschton Baptist Church, Rev. Ted Dunagan of New Hope Baptist Church and Kale McMillan officiating. Those desiring may make donations to the Hoschton Baptist Church Building Fund, 380 Sam Freeman Rd., Hoschton, GA 30548. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.

