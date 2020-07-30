Frank McMillan

Buford, GA Frank McMillan, age 71 of Buford, formerly of Dacula GA passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Denise; daughter, Karla (Cory) Sexton; son, Kale (Janie) McMillan; sisters, Charlyne Fuller and Karen M. Towler; grandchildren, Kayla (Alex) Hall, Carter Sexton, Gabbie (Tristen) Jackson, Gracie McMillan and Jack Braddock; great grandchildren, Emma Hall and Adella Jackson; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, AF and Marydell McMillan and brother Alton McMillan. Frank was a loving husband, father, grandfather brother and friend. He was well loved by his community. He worked at Dacula Post Office for 25 years. He loved singing and making music with his band. Frank and his wife ran Franks Hometown Jamboree. He was known for his softball where he played many years with different teams. In addition to softball he was an excellent baseball, basketball and football athlete. One may have heard him referred to as "Mr. Dacula" from time to time. He enjoyed laughing and making others laugh. He was happiest being with his family. A service honoring the life of Frank was held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 3 P.M. at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Rev. Cory Sexton of Hoschton Baptist Church, Rev. Ted Dunagan of New Hope Baptist Church and Kale McMillan officiating. Those desiring may make donations to the Hoschton Baptist Church Building Fund, 380 Sam Freeman Rd., Hoschton, GA 30548. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank McMillan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.