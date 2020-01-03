Frank Henley

Frank Eugene Henley, age 80, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was born in Franklin County, Tennessee on February 6, 1939 to the late Gaylor and Mary Alice Henley.
Frank was a proud Tennessean who loved his home state and the Tennessee Volunteers. He moved to Georgia as a young adult and went to work in the tire business. He spent his career managing Atlanta General Tire where he served his community, and countless friends. Frank had a genuine love for people. He was able to see the best in those around him, and his warm personality was a gift to everyone who knew him. He believed strongly in family, love of country, hard work and honesty. Frank also was an avid sports fan. He loved old school NASCAR and all things related to Atlanta professional sports. He passed his love of sports to his children and grandchildren, the joys of his life.
Left to cherish his memory are his two children, Stephanie Sutton, and her husband Heath of Waynesville, NC and David Henley, and his wife Pamela, of Jefferson, Georgia. Frank had three grandchildren who were the lights of his life: Jack and Anna Kate Sutton, and Adam Henley. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Georgia.
Garrett Funeral Home is caring for the family. A message of comfort may be made to the family at www.garrettfuneralsandcremations.com
