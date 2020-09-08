Frances McWhirter

Lawrenceville, GA Frances Burleson McWhirter, age 95, of Lawrenceville, Georgia went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior after a long illness on September 7, 2020. Frances was born on February 1, 1925 in Waynesburg, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband of over fifty years, James McWhirter. Frances was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend to all who knew her. She was the first of her family to earn a college degree. She graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in Music Education. She loved music and playing the piano for her beloved Maco Sunday School class at First Methodist Church of Atlanta. Frances is survived by two daughters, Debbie Strother (Bill) of St. Simons Island and Pam Jones of Duluth. Frances has 5 grandchildren - Carlton Strother (Lauren), Clay Strother (Anne), and Stewart Strother of St. Simons, Mac Jones (Renata) of Roswell and Claire (Nick) Richards of Smyrna. Frances also has 4 great grandchildren.- Jaxon Strother, Ansley Strother, and Oliver Vincent (O.V.) Strother of St. Simons and Brooks Jones of Roswell. The family would like to express their gratitude for the loving and devoted care Frances received at Ana's Personal Care of Lawrenceville for many years. Also recently for the exceptional care of Homestead Hospice of Roswell. A celebration service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Frances. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.
