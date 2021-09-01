Gainesville, GA Frances Longshore Kelley, 94, of Gainesville, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021. She was born on May 26, 1927 in Roanoke, Ala., to Eugene Reginald and Mary Kate Aikens Longshore.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Harold V. Kelley, Sr., son, Col. Harold (Hal) V. Kelley, Jr., brother, Eugene R. Longshore, Jr., and sister, Bettye Anne Stone.
Frances is survived by her son, Dana E. Kelley and his wife, Krystyn H. Kelley of Bailey Island, Maine; daughter-in-law and widow of Frances' eldest son Hal, Diane Kelley of Gainesville; grandchildren, Kimberly L. Kelley, Kevin D. Kelley and wife Millie R. Kelley of Suwanee; Nick S. Carter of Canton; mother of Kimberly and Kevin, Linda Kelley of Suwanee; great-grandchildren, Meredith E. Cates, Camilla M. Carter, Bryce D. Kelley, and Paige A. Kelley; niece, Mel Longshore Richardson; and nephews, Mike Stone and Jimmy Stone, and their families.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 9 from 5-7 pm. at Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at 1:30 pm., Friday, September 10, at Georgia National Cemetery located in Canton, GA.
