Lawrenceville, GA Mrs. Frances Waldene (Wally) Lawrence DeLay, age 90, of Suwanee, GA and a resident of the Bridge in Lawrenceville, GA, passed away peacefully in her sleep of natural causes, January 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hardy L. DeLay, Jr., sons Hardy L. DeLay, III, Randy L. DeLay, her parents, Rev. C. L. & Fannie Moon Lawrence of Smiths Grove, KY, sisters Becky Reece, Woodstock, GA, Juanita Edwards Smiths Grove, KY & Brother Leon Lawrence, Tallassee, AL. Wally is survived by daughter-in-laws, Kathy DeLay, Dacula, Ann DeLay, Dunwoody, Grandson, Hardy Lee & Ramona DeLay IV, Ringgold, GA, Grand Daughter, Kimberly & John Nielson, Lehi, Utah, 9 Great Grand Children, & 1 Great Great Grand Child, sisters, Glenna Medley, Fairmount, GA, Rachel Ridder, San Antonio, TX, Barbara Franklin, Easley, SC, Phyllis Love, Cornelia, GA, Brenda & Jay King, Lawrenceville, GA, and brothers, Willard & Phyllis Lawrence, Monticello, GA, and Terry & Shirley Lawrence, Flowery Branch, GA, as well as many special nieces and nephews. Wally was born in Smiths Grove, KY February 2, 1930, on Ground Hogs Day, and lived most of her life in GA. Her youngest brother always called her on her birthday and wished her Happy Ground Hog's Day and she loved it. Wally was a loving Mother & devoted wife. She and her husband enjoyed many years of traveling all over the USA in their Motor Home with The Good Sam's Club. She loved the wild life and woods on their Suwanee property. Her legacy will live on in their 20 plus acre property as the DeLay Nature Park in memory of her boys, Hardy III & Randy. She retired from Sears Northlake, Atlanta, in Commission Sales. Wally never met a stranger and was an excellent Salesperson. One year she received the annual award for the Top Big Ticket Salesperson in the USA for Sears. Our family expresses our gratitude to the Staff of the Bridge for the loving care they gave Wally for almost 11 years. All of us will miss her beautiful smile. She will be cremated and her ashes buried beside her husband at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's organization, Wounded Warriors or a charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life is not planned due to the virus. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

