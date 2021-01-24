Lawrenceville, GA Mrs. Frances Waldene (Wally) Lawrence DeLay, age 90, of Suwanee, GA and a resident of the Bridge in Lawrenceville, GA, passed away peacefully in her sleep of natural causes, January 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hardy L. DeLay, Jr., sons Hardy L. DeLay, III, Randy L. DeLay, her parents, Rev. C. L. & Fannie Moon Lawrence of Smiths Grove, KY, sisters Becky Reece, Woodstock, GA, Juanita Edwards Smiths Grove, KY & Brother Leon Lawrence, Tallassee, AL. Wally is survived by daughter-in-laws, Kathy DeLay, Dacula, Ann DeLay, Dunwoody, Grandson, Hardy Lee & Ramona DeLay IV, Ringgold, GA, Grand Daughter, Kimberly & John Nielson, Lehi, Utah, 9 Great Grand Children, & 1 Great Great Grand Child, sisters, Glenna Medley, Fairmount, GA, Rachel Ridder, San Antonio, TX, Barbara Franklin, Easley, SC, Phyllis Love, Cornelia, GA, Brenda & Jay King, Lawrenceville, GA, and brothers, Willard & Phyllis Lawrence, Monticello, GA, and Terry & Shirley Lawrence, Flowery Branch, GA, as well as many special nieces and nephews. Wally was born in Smiths Grove, KY February 2, 1930, on Ground Hogs Day, and lived most of her life in GA. Her youngest brother always called her on her birthday and wished her Happy Ground Hog's Day and she loved it. Wally was a loving Mother & devoted wife. She and her husband enjoyed many years of traveling all over the USA in their Motor Home with The Good Sam's Club. She loved the wild life and woods on their Suwanee property. Her legacy will live on in their 20 plus acre property as the DeLay Nature Park in memory of her boys, Hardy III & Randy. She retired from Sears Northlake, Atlanta, in Commission Sales. Wally never met a stranger and was an excellent Salesperson. One year she received the annual award for the Top Big Ticket Salesperson in the USA for Sears. Our family expresses our gratitude to the Staff of the Bridge for the loving care they gave Wally for almost 11 years. All of us will miss her beautiful smile. She will be cremated and her ashes buried beside her husband at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's organization, Wounded Warriors or a charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life is not planned due to the virus. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- A judge has approved a $17 million settlement plan for sexual misconduct victims of Harvey Weinstein
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- Colombia's FARC party is changing its name to 'Comunes'
- Fauci says he worried Trump's disinfectant comment would make people 'start doing dangerous and foolish things'
- South Korea has used AI to bring a dead superstar's voice back to the stage, but ethical concerns abound
Articles
- Gwinnett Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson says she signed order mandating face masks in county buildings
- Gwinnett elections board's new chairwoman wants limits on no-excuse absentee voting, voter roll review
- Gwinnett Elections Chairwoman Alice O'Lenick faces backlash over elections comments, resists calls to resign
- Partee Elementary School assistant principal Jennifer Clowers promoted to principal
- Longtime Gwinnett resident, two-time Super Bowl champion Tony Jones dies at 54
- Gwinnett commission chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson says county has to address transit, workforce housing
- Gwinnett County Police: Duluth teen allegedly stole nearly $1 million from Kroger where he worked
- Publix announces second round of COVID-19 vaccines heading to select Georgia pharmacies
- COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Georgia awaits more doses from Biden administration
- Gwinnett County Public Schools to resume in-person learning Monday
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Jan. 25
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 24
- ON THE MARKET: This Suwanee area home features a resort-like backyard that has us ready for summer
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Jan. 18
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Jan. 18-24
- Great dog breeds for seniors
- Best public high schools in America
- 25 ways America changed during the Trump administration
- Most popular small dog breeds
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.