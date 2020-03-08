Lawrenceville
Frances G. Magnus
MAGNUS, Frances G., age 77 of Lawrenceville died on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was predeceased by husband Peter Magnus, son Anthony Scott Magnus, and parents Mary and James W. Garrard, Sr. She is survived by sister, Martha (Dean) Zissette of McCalla, AL; brother James W. Garrard, Jr. (Lisa) of Dallas, GA; grandsons, Blake, Tyler and Owen Magnus; 2 nephews, Jeff (Beth) Zissette of Pelham, AL and Cody Garrard of Dallas, GA; niece, Jamie (William) Tucker; great-niece, Madison Tucker and great-nephew, Christopher Zissette. She was a member of McKendree United Methodist Church. Services will be held at 2:30PM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 with a visitation 2 hours prior. The Reverend Doctor Stephen Malone Dodson & Reverend Julie Boone officiating. Burial at Gwinnett Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929) Memorial Fund, Georgia Sheriffs Youth Homes, Inc. P.O Box 1000, Stockbridge, GA 30281 or American Cancer Society, 6500 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth, GA 30097. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Frances Magnus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
