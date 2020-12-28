Suwanee, GA Floyd Ollen Renahan passed from this life to his eternal life December 25, 2020. Floyd was introduced, by mistake, as Doug when he was at college. He liked the name so much that he took the name Doug, and everyone since that time has called him that. Doug was born June 7, 1933 to Frank and Judy Renahan, and big sister Frankie. His young life was full of different homes as his family moved frequently. Doug served in the Air Force from 1953 to 1957. Upon completion of his military service Doug attended UGA where he obtained a degree in Physics, and a wife. In 1960 Doug married the love of his life Margie Sheffer. Their family started in 1961 and is continuing to grow. Doug and Margie have 7 children Elizabeth (Bob) Scott, Buddy (Amy) Renahan, Sabrena (Warren) Phillips, Anita (Jay) Renahan- White, Angela Renahan (Jay Johnson), Tabatha (Jonathon) Preston, and Athena (Terry) Mullins. They have 23 grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren. Doug was uncle to 6 nephews and 5 nieces. Doug is predeceased by his parents; mother-in-law, Marguerite Sheffer; brother-in-law, Tom Mitchell; brother and sister-in-law Miles and Marie Sheffer; and brother and sister-in-law Harold and Mary Kicklighter. Doug served as a deacon, and song leader, at the Palm Beach Lakes Church of Christ in Florida until the family's move to Georgia in 1977. He was a member of Campus Church of Christ until 2011, and a member of Gwinnett Church of Christ until his death. He authored three children's books, but his most enduring legacy was being Santa's helper for 9 years at Rivergate Mall in Nashville. When he retired from Nashville, he continued to be Santa for various events around the Atlanta area. Doug enjoyed life, laughing, strawberry cake, God, his family and he will be missed beyond words. In lieu of flowers donations to Georgia Agape would be welcome. Online services will be January 9, 2021, at 2:00 pm. Access gwinnettcc.org and click on the link. Online condolences may be made at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
