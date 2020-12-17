Florine Thornton

Lawrenceville, GA Mrs. Florine Scott Thornton of Lawrenceville, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the age of 89. Florine was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Hugh Thornton and her daughter, Kathy Ann Thornton. She is survived by her daughters, Terrie Thornton Drummond (Barbara) of Lawrenceville and Jeania Thornton Eames (Wayne) of Lawrenceville, grandchildren, Greg Allen Drummond (Terry) of Lawrenceville, Amanda Drummond Lanoue (Joseph) of Loganville and Ethan David Eames of Lawrenceville. Great-grandchildren Parker Allen and Marley Jane Drummond of Lawrenceville. Several nieces and nephews. Services for Florine will be private at her behest. Internment will be at Jonesboro City Cemetery. If you wish to honor Florine please make donations to help those with Autism at www.helpinghandstoday.org.

