Florine Thornton

Lawrenceville, GA Mrs. Florine Scott Thornton of Lawrenceville, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the age of 89. Florine was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Hugh Thornton and her daughter, Kathy Ann Thornton. She is survived by her daughters, Terrie Thornton Drummond (Barbara) of Lawrenceville and Jeania Thornton Eames (Wayne) of Lawrenceville, grandchildren, Greg Allen Drummond (Terry) of Lawrenceville, Amanda Drummond Lanoue (Joseph) of Loganville and Ethan David Eames of Lawrenceville. Great-grandchildren Parker Allen and Marley Jane Drummond of Lawrenceville. Several nieces and nephews. Services for Florine will be private at her behest. Internment will be at Jonesboro City Cemetery. If you wish to honor Florine please make donations to help those with Autism at www.helpinghandstoday.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- A puppy rescued from the jaws of alligator has been honored as a 'Deputy Dog'
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- Siblings die of Covid-19 just one week apart
- Georgia college student sentenced to 4 months in prison for breaking Cayman Islands' Covid-19 protocol
- Man sentenced to life without parole in racially motivated killings at Kentucky grocery store
Articles
- 29-year-old babysitter charged with murder in Georgia toddler's death
- Mercer student from Loganville jailed in Cayman Islands for violating its COVID-19-related restrictions
- Gwinnett schools extending one-time salary bumps offered in November to additional district employees
- Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District receive their first COVID-19 vaccine shipment
- Gwinnett County commissioners vote to purchase Gwinnett Place Mall
- Gwinnett high schools will have full day of classes on Thursday — not the half-day that was planned — because of technical issues with final exams
- COVID hospitalizations hit new record in Georgia
- Georgia Democrats, Republicans cast competing sets of Electoral College votes
- Peachtree Corners home to the country's first road surface solar panels
- Former Gov. Mike Huckabee: 'There are a lot of unanswered questions' about Georgia's Nov. 3 election
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 14
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Dec. 7-13
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Dec. 13
- WANTED IN GWINNETT — Week of Dec. 14
- PHOTOS: Lawrenceville’s ‘Merry Little Christmas Experience’
- ON THE MARKET: 'Cathedral-like' keeping room highlights this $1.79 million Duluth home
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- ON THE MARKET: Crystal chandelier, stunning screened in porch highlight this $1.15 million Johns Creek home
- PHOTOS: Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 66 marks 30 years of Cops and Kids Christmas event
- Best Christmas movies of all time, according to critics
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.