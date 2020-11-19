Flowery Branch, GA Ms. Faye Carter Frazier, age 81, of Flowery Branch passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 22, 2020 in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Pastor Josh Ivey will officiate. The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020. Ms. Frazier was born October 27, 1939 to the late Ralph & Bertha Carter in Youth, Georgia. She was a member of 12Stone Church in Flowery Branch, Owner of Frazier's Harley-Davidson for 28 years and ACME Insurance Agency for 60 years, in Buford, Georgia. A Graduate of Georgia State College, she was a member of the Red Hat Society and a Life Member of The Harley Owners Group. Ms. Frazier is survived by her son, Bob Frazier of Gainesville; son & daughter-in-law, Bill & Laurie Frazier of Gainesville; daughter & son-in-law, Donna & Randy Pierce of Blue Ridge; grandchildren, Kaylea & Jeremiah King, B.J. Frazier, Jade Frazier, Camille & Shawn Sweeney, Desiree & Levi Walls, Allison Frazier, Alan Frazier, Jordan Frazier, Jessica & Matthew Pope and Morgan Frazier; 8 great-grandchildren; sister & brother-in-law, Jean & Kenneth Murray of Monroe; brother & sister-in-law, Ronald & Joella Carter of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Ralph Frazier, Jr. and brother, Wilburn Carter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, GA 30502, www.eagleranch.org. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.