Lawrenceville, GA Farrar Atkinson of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021. She was predeceased by her parents, Hazel and Virgil Atkinson. She is survived by her daughter, Stefanie and husband, Dale Brown; her granddaughter, Christy Sharple; grandson, Caleb Chambley; three great-grandsons, Ashton and Jonah Sharple and Wyatt Chambley; sister, Louise Atkinson Phillips; nephew, Mark Phillips and wife, Teresa; great niece, Jordan Phillips Stringer; great nephew, Connor Phillips; and many cousins. Farrar graduated from Lawrenceville High School in 1955 and Mercer University in 1961, having majored in psychology. She was in the United States Peace Corps from 1962-1964, when she taught biology at Manila High School. Mercer University nominated her for the 1965 edition of Outstanding Young Women of America. Her varied career included social work with the Department of Family and Children's Services, supervisor of Appleton Church Home for teenage girls in Macon, GA, supervisor of outpatient services at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, MA, commission sales with Sears and later in real estate. Farrar was a published author, mostly fictional short stories, and received awards for many of them from Southeastern Writers Association. She was a member of the Gwinnett Historical Society, Rock Springs United Methodist Church and prior member of Level Creek United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. prior to the memorial service at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Peace Corps in memory of Farrar Atkinson.
