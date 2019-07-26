CUMMING
Fannie Mae Anglin
On Monday, July 22, 2019, Fannie Mae Anglin, loving mother of 6 children, passed away at age 80. She was born on April 27, 1939, in Cumming, GA, Forsyth County. She lived most of her life in Gwinnett Co. She is survived by her five sons and their spouses. Steve (Barbara), Rickey, David (Lisa), Randy (Ali), and Marty. Her daughter, Marilyn Mann, passed away in 2008. She also had 18 grandkids, 33 great grandkids, and 7 great, great grandkids. Loved to listen to her books and gospel/country music. SHE WILL BE MISSED AND ALWAYS LOVED!!!
No funeral service will be held. A memorial will be held at Steve Anglin's home, 8135 Old Mill Drive, Gainesville, GA 30506, on August 17th at 2pm and lunch will follow.
