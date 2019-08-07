Lawrenceville
Evon (Bonnie) Harrison Lance
age 69 of Lawrenceville GA; passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Mrs. Lance was a member of New Canaan Baptist Church Lawrenceville GA. She was preceded in death by her parents William & Imanell Haney Harrison, brothers Doug Harrison, Ben Harrison, sisters Trudy Daniel, & Jackie Jeffers. She is survived by her loving husband of fifty-three years Robert J. Lance, son & daughter-in-law Eddie & Marie Lance of Lawrenceville GA; grandchildren Matthew & Melissa Lance of Lawrenceville GA; Michael Lance of lawrenceville GA; MarkLance of Lawrenceville GA; brothers & sisters-in-law Rex & Charlotte Harrison of Centerville GA; William & Judy Harrison of Monroe GA; Junior & Pam Harrison of Monroe GA; sisters-in-law Gail Harrison of Atlanta GA, & Cathy Harrison of Thompson GA. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Byrd & Flanigan Funeral Service Lawrenceville GA with Rev. Roland Jackson, & Rev. William Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Rodney Bradley Officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations may be made to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30328. Arrangements by Byrd & Flanigan Crematory And Funeral Service Lawrenceville GA. (770)962-2200 ByrdandFlanigan.com
