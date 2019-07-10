Suwanee, GA
Evelyn Smallwood (Buice)
Evelyn Buice Smallwood, age 67, of Suwanee, GA passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Smallwood; parents, Artis and Louise Buice; sister, Frances Buice Gilbreth; and brothers, W. A. Buice and Jackie Buice. She is survived by her children, Sheri and Kyle Farris, Suwanee, GA, Stacy and Michael Baird, Dawsonville, GA, Tracy and Alvin Ingram, Cumming, GA, Keith and Jill Smallwood, Canton, GA and Patrick Smallwood, Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Cody and Holly Ingram, Christopher Ingram, Ethan Farris, Hayden Farris, Anna Bree Bridges, Katelyn Smallwood, Wyatt Smallwood, Josilyne Smallwood, Michael Casin Weston and Trevor Baird; two great grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Patrice Buice, Canton, GA, Hazel and Bobby McDaniel, Buford, GA, Mary Smallwood, Buford, GA and Margie Smallwood Sweatman, Hoschton, GA; aunt, Betty Pugh Buice, Buford, GA; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Smallwood was born April 15, 1952 in Buford, GA. She was a 1970 graduate of Buford High School in Buford, GA. She retired from Forsyth County News with over fifteen years of service. Mrs. Smallwood was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church in Alpharetta, GA. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Hicks and Rev. Scott Sweatman officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, July 11th from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the curingkidscancer.org in memory of Evelyn Buice Smallwood.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.