Mrs. Evelyn Ray Phillips Nichols, age 92, of Buford, GA passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her first husband, George Edward Phillips; son, George Eddie Phillips, Jr; grandson, James Carl Phillips; granddaughter, Ginger Lynn Phillips, Tate. Mrs. Nichols is survived by children, James Carl and Linda Phillips, Carnesville, GA, Donald Alvin Phillips, Lula, GA, Roy Lee and Sylvia Phillips, Dacula, GA, Christine "Chrissy" Elizabeth Ethridge, Good Hope, GA; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren; six stepchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Henny Ray, Cambridge, OH;; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Nichols was born on December 28, 1927 in Atlanta, GA. She was a 1944 graduate of Vashi High School in Atlanta. She was a retired credit manager from Chevron Oil Company, and she was also co-owner of Dacula Rapid Press Printing Company. Mrs. Nichols was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Oakwood, GA and also a longtime former member of Ivy Creek Baptist Church in Buford, GA. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Brown and Rev. Winifred Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Buford. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 12 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.

