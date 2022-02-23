Buford, GA Mrs. Evelyn Harris Hudson, of Buford, GA passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 100 years of age. She was born on June 27, 1921 in Virginia and moved to Georgia in 1952. Preceding her in her death were her husband, Benjamin Paschall Hudson; two children, Patsy Ogletree and Tom (and Bettie) Hudson; her mother, Blanch Harris; her father, James Harris; eleven brothers and sisters; and her friend, Harry Wilkes. Mrs. Hudson is survived by her daughter, Jean Mann (Jim); son-in-law, Thomas Ogletree; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Pearce (Jonathan), Mary Anne Williams (Matt), James Mann (Tamara), Jessica Griffis, Amy Dyer (Eric), Tamsen Boone (John), and Tina Simoni (Mario); twenty great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren. Evelyn was an active member of Buford First United Methodist Church for sixty years. She was very devoted to her family and friends and to her church. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Buford First United Methodist Church with Pastor Jim Buckman officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. Mrs. Hudson will lie in state from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 26 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buford First United Methodist Church, P O Box 329, Buford, GA 30515 in memory of Evelyn Hudson.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
