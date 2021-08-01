Eunice Spence

Lilburn, GA Mrs. Eunice Estelle Cowart Spence of Lilburn, GA died June 6th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Washington Spence, on September 11th, 1968. Mrs. Spence was born in Ballground, GA June 9th, 1920 to Emmett Louis & Kate Lou Emma Holcombe Cowart (both deceased). She had been the co-owner & operator of Spence Monument Company. that she and husband Herbert Washington Spence established in June 1940 in Lilburn, GA. She is survived by daughters, Elizabeth Kate "Bette" Pitillo (Angelo, deceased) of Atlanta, GA, Beverly Ann Lockwood (Richard) of Richmond, VA, Brenda Carrie Nash (Butch) of Cape Coral. FL, Barbara Lou Spence (Charles Oliveros, deceased) of Lilburn, GA. Bizelle (Bunni) Spence (Guy Wheelis) of Snellville, GA, and grandchildren Angelo Pitillo, Anthony Pitillo (Tracy Taylor), Gia Davis, Resha Lockwood (Tom Donley). Laura Shaw (John), Monica Nash DeBarr, Troy Nash (Patty), Angelica "Katie" Spence, Hannah Estelle Wheelis (Dave Lloyd) and great-grandchildren, Lily Davis, Levi Davis, Bennett Butler, Taylor Shaw, Cameron Shaw. Savannah DeBarr Kushner (Max), Autumn DeBarr, Dakota DeBarr, Julia Nash. Celebration Of her Life on August 7th, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Lucerne Baptist Church, 4805 Stone Mountain Hwy, Lilburn, GA 30047. Refreshments & Visitation following in Gym, until 3 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Eunice Spence as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.