Eula Mae Smith (Bearden)
Eula Mae Smith, age 89 of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-nine years, Curtis Dorsey Smith; daughter, Suzanne Smith; grandson, Daniel Edwin Smith; parents, Charlie and Eula Bearden; and nine siblings, Roye W. Skrains, Lafayette Skains, Genell Skains Meacham, Pauline Bearden Taylor, Aline Baker, Elhanon Bearden, Dorothy Bearden Brantley, James Everette Bearden, and Garland Elliott Bearden. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Patti Smith, Lawrenceville, GA; grandchildren, Christopher Dorsey and Samantha Smith, Lawrenceville, GA, Ryan Joseph and Kristin Smith, Norcross, GA; great grandchildren, Curtis D. Smith, Thomas Gabriel Smith, Amelia Marie Smith, Alexis Christine Smith, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Smith was born on August 15, 1930 in Downsville, LA. She was a 1947 graduate of Downsville High School. After thirty years of service, she retired in 1982 from Southern Bell as a manager. She was a member of the Prospect United Methodist Church in Lawrenceville, GA and a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Moeller officiating. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville, GA. The family will greet friends on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
