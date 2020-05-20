Buford
Eugene E. Walls
Eugene E. Walls, age 90, of Buford, GA passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Annie Harrison Walls; sister and brother-in-law, Erma and Clarence Southard; and great nephew, Donald Davis. Mr. Walls is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Kathleen Bullock Walls, Buford, GA; niece, Barbara (Wayne) Davis; nephew, Allen (Judy) Southard; great nephews, Lance (DeDe) Davis and Shane (Shannon) Southard. Mr. Walls was born November 5, 1929 in Lawrenceville, GA. He was a 1949 graduate of Buford High School in Buford, GA. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force for three years. Mr. Walls was retired from ADT in 1994. He was a member of First Baptist Church Buford in Buford, GA where he attended the Upper Room Sunday School Class. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and traveling all over the forty-eight states. He enjoyed repairing antiques and working with stain glass. Mr. Walls and Kathleen resided on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee, GA for over forty-nine years where he enjoyed living there and gardening. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association at Parkinson.org in memory of Eugene Walls.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.