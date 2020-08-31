Flowery Branch, GA Eugene John DiNardi, age 70, of Flowery Branch, formerly Philadelphia, PA, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm noon to 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548 followed by chapel service. Interment to follow service at the Hoschton City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at kidney.org or John Hopkins Medicine at https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/coronavirus/giving.html. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
