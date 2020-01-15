Buford, GA
Eugene Delaney
Eugene Delaney, age 85, of Buford, GA passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Walstine Waters Delaney; parents, James Delaney and Lucille Thornton Cantrell; brother, Bobby Cantrell. Mr. Delaney is survived by his son, Darryl A. Delaney, Atlanta, GA; sister, Sherry Wansley Maddox and husband Vernon Maddox, Buford, GA; grandchildren, Deante' Delaney, Montavious Harsaw, Amanda Harsaw, Nicholas Harsaw; three great grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Mr. Delaney was born on September 17, 1934 in Buford, GA. He received his education in Buford City Schools. He was a material handler from Foote Davies Co. and a member of Union Baptist Church in Buford, GA. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Old Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford, GA. The wake will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
