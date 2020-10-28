Lawrenceville, GA Etsel Roger Clark, a life-long resident of Dacula, GA, passed away October 28, 2020 at the age of 78, while surrounded by family and friends at his home: after a long battle with lung and brain cancer.

Roger is survived by his loving wife Shirley Clark of 55 years; his children, Chris Clark (Elaine), Keith Clark and Michael Clark (Tammy); his grandsons, Derek Clark (Jamee), Dakota Clark and Declan Clark; great/granddaughters, Maggie and Reighanne Clark; sister and brother, Gail Norton and Billy Clark (Freida); sister and brother in law Brenda and Ray Bowman; and several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to nephews, Matthew Bowman, Travis Bowmen and Cody Norton.

Roger was predeceased in death by his mother and father, Etsel and Alice Clark, sister Eleanor Pruitt and granddaughter Fiona Clark.

Roger was born April 29, 1942 in Dacula Georgia. He was a graduate of Dacula High School Class of 1960. He served honorably in the U. S. Army from 1960 thru 1963. He retired from General Motors with 43 years of service. Roger was an outdoorsman, who loved to deer hunt, rabbit hunt and fish.

Roger was described by his niece Erica as "One of the strongest men I've ever known. His presence demanded attention when he entered a room, but then he would smile and melt your whole heart. His hugs were the absolute best. A man that served his country and then came home and retired from General Motors. A man whose laugh was contagious. Forever in our hearts and memories."

Roger requested that there be no special services after his death, and the family is respecting his final wishes.

