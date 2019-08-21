Estella Witter

Lawrenceville
Estella Mae Witter (Snyder)
Estella Mae Witter, age 98, of Lawrenceville, Ga. passed away on August 17, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on August 24, 2019 at Dunwoody United Methodist Church. The church is located at 1548 Mt. Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, Ga. 30038.
Visitation will be at 12:00 followed by a service at 1:00. Graveside services for family will be at the Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs, Ga. Reverend David Melton will officiate.
Estella was born April 15, 1921 in Bradford, Pa. She attended Grove City College in Pa. with a degree in Education.
Mrs. Witter is preceded in death by; Husband: Dale J. Witter; Father: Joseph W. Snyder; Mother: Rae E. Snyder; Brothers: William Snyder, Jack Snyder, James Snyder; Sisters: Phyllis McIntyre, and Lorretta McIntyre.
She is survived by; Children: David Witter and late wife Pat of Wallace, NC, Robert Witter and wife Della of Litchfield, Ill, Kurt Witter and wife Lane of Lawrenceville, Ga.; Grandchildren: Brandon Witter, Scott Witter and wife Vanessa, Laura Witter, Kristina Witter, Ashley Smith and husband Chris, , Adam Witter and wife Brooks; Jeremy Sebring, and Shannon Witter.
Great Grandchildren: Taylor Witter, Lyric Witter, Norah Witter and Judah Witter; as well as nieces and nephews.
Estella was a member of Dunwoody United Methodist church for 54 years. She was a member of the Crusaders Class, and an active member in a Bible study for over 45 years. A member of the Kingsley Garden Club for over 40 years. She was also an active reader up to her death, reading 2 books per week.
The family would like to thank the staff and all the nurses at the Bridge in Lawrenceville, Ga. for all the wonderful care shown to their mother. Estella always participated in activities, playing cards, and cared about the well being of the other residents.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dunwoody United Methodist Church in Dunwoody, Ga.
