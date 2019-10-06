Snellville, GA
Ernesteen Phillips
Ernesteen Clower Phillips, age 91 of Snellville, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Snellville United Methodist Church Chapel with Rev. Dennis Lewallen and Dr. Jim Cantrell officiating. Interment will follow at Snellville Historical Cemetery. A Snellville native, Mrs. Phillips was a life-long member of Snellville United Methodist Church and a charter member of the Snellville Order Of The Eastern Star #513, and she was an active member in the Snellville Senior Community. Snellville was her home for all 91 years of her life. She graduated from Snellville High School and was a basketball player during her student year. She was an avid Braves and Hawks fan and loved women's basketball. She worked for the Gwinnett County Emergency Management Agency for 26 years. Mrs. Phillips loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Leon Phillips, in 1996; and parents Emmett and Florence (Hyatt) Clower. Mrs. Phillips is survived by her daughters, Elaine Phillips and Lynn Smith, both of Snellville, daughter and son in law, Gail and Dennis Lewallen of Dunwoody; grandchildren, Leah Smith, Kristen Smith, Katy and Jake Reading, and Cole Lewallen; great grandchildren, Kendra Smith, Michelle Smith, Kensey Reading, and Adie Reading; numerous family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Snellville United Methodist Church, 2428 Main Street East, Snellville, GA 30078 or to the Shepherd Spine Center, 2020 Peachtree Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 (in honor of Ernesteen Phillips), www.shepherd.org/giving. The family will receive friends 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078. 770-979-5010. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
