Emory Sharpton

Emory Marion Sharpton, III
Emory Marion Sharpton, III, age 57, of Buford, GA passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by father, Emory M. Sharpton, Jr. Mr. Sharpton is survived by his wife of twenty-three years, Michele Sharpton, Buford; children, James Sharpton and Katie Sharpton, both of Buford; mother, Christine Jones Sharpton, Winder, GA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol and Gene Wells, Huntsville, AL, Mary Alma and Bob Martin, Lawrenceville, GA; nieces and nephews, Erica Wells, Tacoma, WA, Haley Wells, Birmingham, AL, Derek and Elina Wells, Temple, TX; and several cousins. Mr. Sharpton was born on November 21, 1961 in Atlanta, GA. He was a 1978 graduate of Duluth High School in Duluth, and he was employed with Alan Densmore Construction Company. Mr. Sharpton was of the Methodist faith. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment with a graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 21 at 3:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder, GA. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19 at the funeral home.
