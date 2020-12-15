Buford, GA Emmaline Malcolm Brooks, age 97, of Buford, GA passed away December 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Broughton J. Brooks; son, Prince Brooks. She is survived by her son, Harry (Mary) Brooks, Jonesboro, GA; daughter, Loretha Brooks Cantrell, Buford, GA; Four Grandchildren; Four Great-Grandchildren; Two Great-Great-Grandchildren; brother, Frank (Bernice) Malcom, Archdale, NC; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Brooks was born January 15, 1923 in Walton County, Monroe, GA. She was retired from Gwinnett County Courthouse after 17 years and 5 months of service. Mrs. Brooks was a longtime member of Union Baptist Church, Buford, GA. A Funeral Service will be held Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in The Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Minister Barbara Hinton and Rev. Tiefany Pierce officiating. Interment will at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the funeral home.

