Lawrenceville, GA FREEMAN - Elsie King Freeman, age 98, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 26, 2020 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Greg Rawlins, Rev. Gerald Hudlow and Rev. Matt Hudlow will officiate. Interment will follow at Alcova Baptist Church Cemetery, Lawrenceville with Rev. Kenneth Parker officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, before the service. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Winfield Scott Freeman, Jr. of 63 years, in 2002; daughter, Patricia Wages, in 2012; son-in-law, Jack Parks, in 1999; 2 brothers and 4 sisters. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Gayle and Gerald Hudlow of Lawrenceville; daughter, Connie Parks of Dacula; sister and brother-in-law, Cora Bob and James McMillian of Dacula; grandchildren, Scott and Holly Wages, Angela and Matt Brewer, Kristen Burse, Stacey LeRoux, Matt and Melissa Hudlow, Jamey and Shannon Parks, Tammy Parks; 12 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and loving caregivers, Elaine Brock and several others. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Rd. Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at:

