Ellen Stanford, age 94 of Snellville, GA passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, after an illness of several months. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jack Stanford. Ellen is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Rick Streicher; grandchildren, Chase Streicher, Kyle Streicher, Christie Mehlinger (Billy), and Matt Streicher; great-grandchildren, Lilly Mehlinger, Emily Mehlinger, and Julia Mehlinger; and several nieces and nephews. Ellen was a native of Lilly, GA. She was born on a farm there as number seven of ten children. She graduated from Pinehurst High School and Andrew College. She moved to Atlanta, and married the love of her life, Jack Stanford. She later worked in accounting for Sears Roebuck Co. for a number of years, before retirement in 1989. Ellen was a member of Snellville United Methodist Church for 43 years and was active in her Sunday school class. Her hobbies included sewing and watching the Braves. She also enjoyed serving in the Yaraab Temple Shrinettes. Ellen was a strong Southern lady who lived her Christian faith daily. She believed that "anything worth doing, was worth doing right"! The Graveside Service to honor and celebrate the life of Ellen Stanford will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. Dr. Jim Cantrell will officiate the service. For those who desire to make memorial donations in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Snellville UMC, http://snellvilleumc.org/giving, in memory of Luellen "Ellen" Stanford. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

