Hartwell, GA BRUCE - Ellen Bruce, age 81, of Hartwell, GA passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held 2:00 PM on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Gwinnett Memorial Park, Lawrenceville with Rev. Michael Soop officiating. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton Bruce; parents, Ernest & Nora Fowler; son, Ronnie Bruce. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Ricky & Dianne Bruce; granddaughters, Victoria Bruce, Adrienne Cadle, Hilary Wilson; grandsons, Travis Bruce, John Moore and Clark Bruce. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Nikola founder Trevor Milton is indicted for allegedly lying about 'nearly all aspects of the business'
- Ancient cemetery findings include Bronze Age woman and her twin babies
- McDonald's replaces BTS with Saweetie for its next celebrity meal
- Duluth police arrest trio for theft of catalytic converters from a car at an apartment complex
- Police are investigating the killing of a woman and her dog in Atlanta's Piedmont Park
Most Popular
Articles
- Gwinnett police investigating fatal shootout at Grayson Highway shopping center
- Sprouts Farmers Market announces special offers for upcoming store opening at The Exchange at Gwinnett
- Hebron Church to host Celebration of Life for beloved pastor Flip Johnson
- Gwinnett police seeking public's help to identify woman found dead at Yellow River Park
- BRACK: Buford's Phillip Beard is longest serving city official in Gwinnett County at 46 years and counting
- Triple shooting leaves one dead at apartment complex near Duluth
- Gwinnett County schools to again require face masks in school facilities, on buses
- Gwinnett planning $4.1 million sensory treehouse for Environmental and Heritage Center
- Norcross is abuzz with a flurry of new development and redevelopment projects
- Gwinnett native Harris Patel working fourth straight Olympics as member of medical staff
Collections
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 25, 2021
- ON THE MARKET: This home overlooking the 12th hole at Sugarloaf Country Club is listed for $1.795 million
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - July 19
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — July 26
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — July 26
- GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — July 23-25
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office back to school celebration
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from July 19-25
- PHOTOS: Scenes from the Gwinnett Chamber's Chairman's Club golf tourney
Commented
- Gwinnett County schools to again require face masks in school facilities, on buses (9)
- Agencies pick route for Atlanta-to-Charlotte high-speed rail line (2)
- Atlanta woman wakes up to find a wild African cat on her bed (2)
- Lilburn, property owners teaming up to remove more than 3,000 tires illegally dumped behind shopping center (2)
- Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful hosting Household Hazardous Materials Waste Collection event on Thursday (1)
- CDC warns not to swim with diarrhea, but all Twitter can focus on is the gif the agency used (1)
- Gwinnett Commissioners will meet later this month to discuss developing a code of conduct for themselves (1)
- Gwinnett school board names Kent School District chief Calvin Watts as sole finalist for GCPS superintendent position (1)
- Coke is giving one of its most popular drinks a makeover (1)
- Remington offers $33 million settlement with Sandy Hook school shooting victims' families (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.