Sugar Hill, GA Mrs. EllaMae Hunter Moody, age 95, of Sugar Hill, GA passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband of twenty-three years, R. L. Moody; daughter-in-law, Sheila Moody; and granddaughter, Dana Clark. Mrs. Moody is survived by daughters, Annetta (John) Nations, Sugar Hill, GA; sons, Chester (Darlene) Moody, Sugar Hill, GA, Dueaghn (Janice) Moody, Hiawassee, GA, Bernard (Sandra) Moody, Hiawassee, GA; ten grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; sister, Lois Hogsed, Hiawassee, GA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Moody was born on October 30, 1924 in Hiawassee, GA. She was a homemaker and a member of West Buford Baptist Church in Buford, GA.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry McCormick officiating. Graveside services and interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, with Rev. Danny Sudderth officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, July 25 from 12:00 noon until time for the service at 3:30 p.m.

