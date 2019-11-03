Lawrenceville
Elizabeth Lovin (Hall)
Elizabeth Hall Lovin, age 87, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was a resident of Gwinnett County, a member of Lawrenceville First Baptist Church, Open Bible Sunday School Class, Gwinnett Retired Educators, and a long-time volunteer with Gwinnett Medical Center Auxiliary. For twenty-three and a half years she was an employee of the Gwinnett County Board of Education at Lawrenceville Elementary School. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Edwin Lovin; son, Mike Lovin; and parents, Joel and Sadie Brooks Hall. She is survived by her two children, Dr. Jeff Lovin (Dr. Debbie Coker) and daughter, LeAndra Lovin Love; five grandchildren, Beth Lovin Olson (Jake), Dr. Dylan Lovin (Dr. Maggie Kent Lovin), Olivia Lovin, Jeremy Love (Kristen), and Ashlyn Love Gunter (Zachary); daugther-in-law, Jane Lovin Harvey; great grandchildren, Asher and Maclain Olson, Landen and Brooklyn Love; two sisters, Sara Wages and Shirley Conner; brother Billy Hall (Neelia); several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 4pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Rev. Inman J. Houston officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 6th from 2pm until the time of service at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Lawrenceville Building Fund or KidStuff-USA P.O. Box 1379 Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
