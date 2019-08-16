Buford
Elizabeth Gober (Mathis)
Elizabeth Mathis Gober, age 93, of Buford, GA passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bonnie and Jessie Mathis; brother, George Mathis; and grandsons, Scott Bradford and Mikey Humphrey. She is survived by her loving husband of seventy-two years, James E. (Jim) Gober, Buford, GA; daughters and sons-in-law, Jan and Keith Humphrey, Dawsonville, GA and Jill and Jerome Bradford, Auburn, GA; grandchildren, Kalyn Bradford and Jett Bowen, Braselton, GA, Jason and Shirley Bradford, Buford, GA, Britni and Jason Abercrombie, Blue Ridge, GA, Brett Humphrey, Blue Ridge, GA; several great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Runette Mathis; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Gober was born in Buford, GA on March 19, 1926. She graduated from Buford High School in 1943 and worked for Southern Railroad for twelve years until she became a full time mother. When her girls were grown, she went back to work at Buford Commercial Bank until she retired. After her retirement, she and Jim enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, with Pastor Wayne Johnson officiating. Entombment will be at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 5979 New Bethany Road, Buford, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 16th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Buford First Baptist Church or Eagle Ranch in memory of Elizabeth M. Gober. The family would like to express a special thank you to all of the caregivers and to Homestead Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.