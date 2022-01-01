Elieen Butterman

Hoschton, GA Elieen L. Curren Ellison Butterman, age 99, of Hoschton passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at New Horizon Lanier Park. She was born April 3, 1922 to the late Pearl L. and Laura L. (Alemndinger) Curren in Marion, Ohio. She retired after 30 years of federal service from DCSC in Columbus, Ohio. She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Marion and Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church in Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Rivera, Virgil, Carl, Charles, and Orel Curren; and by husbands Jack L. Ellison and Stanley D. Butterman. Surviving are children Jackie Landrie of Hoschton, Georgia, and Jack L. Ellison II ( Diana Dean) of Westerville, Ohio; 6 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to World Vision, Samaritan's Purse, or Rustic Hope in Russia, Ohio. There will be a graveside Memorial Service at Marion Cemetery at a later date.

