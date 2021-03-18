Eleanor Josephine Judy Badger

Suwanee, GA Eleanor Josephine Badger, "Judy" a long-time resident of Atlanta and Suwanee Georgia, passed away Wednesday, March 17th at Piedmont Hospital. Judy was born on May 22,1942 in Bronx, New York. When thinking of Judy, you are reminded to enjoy life and always be ready for a new day to begin. Judy was an avid collector of things. Always happy about a gift to add to that collection. She laughed with all her might, and she loved everyone in a pure kind of way. Judy taught so many people how light and easy things should be, and she never failed to brighten your mood, nor did she ever meet a stranger. Judy resided at Annandale Village in Suwanee, Georgia for the past 22 years and was awarded the "Villager of the Year". Everyone loved Judy and she made so many friends, she truly came into her own while at Annandale Village. Judy's family loved her dearly and she will be greatly missed. Judy was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Marguerite Badger, Atlanta, Georgia. Her brother Charles "Chuck" Badger of Atlanta, Georgia and sister Patricia Badger of Yonkers, New York and aunts Nancy O'Connor, and Helen O'Connor both of Yonkers, New York. She is survived by her sister-in-law Sue Badger, wife of Charles. Nephews and nieces: Charles Jeffrey Badger, James Badger, Jennifer Badger, Julie Forbes, Joel Badger and wife Cindi, Joyce Archer and husband Paul, and Joan Fowler. Great nieces and nephews: Elyse Edwards and husband Chad, Christina Tipton, Zachary Forbes, Makenzie Badger, Kathleen Clayson, Blake Badger and Brady Badger.
Visitation will be held March 21st from 1:00-3:00 at H.M. Patterson and Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta Georgia 30319
