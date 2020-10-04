Good Hope, GA Eleanor Conner Taylor, age 92 of Good Hope, GA passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. A Funeral Service was held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in the Snellville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Butler officiating. Interment followed at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens. She was born in Tift County to the late Mitchell Walker & Myrtie Lou Cody Conner. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Harry Rosecrans Taylor, Sr. in 2010; grandson, John Brett Taylor; brothers, Bruce, John, and Ted Conner; sisters, Louise Spradlin and Frances Lee. Mrs. Taylor was a beloved wife, loving mother and grandmom who loved the Lord and her family dearly. She was a current member of Bible Baptist Church in Monroe and a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Snellville, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the senior adult choir. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Harry & Toni Taylor, Jr. of Snellville; daughter & son-in-law, Terri & Bill Snell of Good Hope; son, Bruce Taylor of Lawrenceville; son & daughter-in-law, Tommy & Jonda Taylor of Loganville; grandchildren, Jesse Taylor, T.J. Taylor, Jake Taylor, Arica & Colt Ours, Keele & Mark Mazur; great-grandchild, Ashlyn Mazur; sisters-in-law, Ruth Powell of Cumming and Gerry Conner of Fayetteville; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org . The family received friends prior to the service on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078, 770-979-5010. Please leave online condolences at .

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute