Buford, GA Eleanor Beard Martin was born on November 11, 1941 and passed away on May 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by husband, Claud Martin; her parents, W. R. "Bill" and Doris Beard; brother, Buddy Beard ; and her favorite singer, Elvis Presley. Mrs. Martin is survived by her son, Rusty Bennett (Jody Maddox); daughter, Amanda Bennett; granddaughter, Olivia DelRosario; and her sisters, Brenda (Larry) Puckett and Mary Alice Beard (Cindy LaTouf). She had numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Martin worked at Coca Cola in Atlanta, as secretary at Buford First United Methodist Church, and at Stephens Steel. She loved gospel and doo wop music, the Atlanta Braves, was a wicked card player, and she loved good food and a good rocking chair. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Buckman officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 20 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buford First United Methodist Church, P O Box 329, Buford, GA 30515 in memory of Eleanor B. Martin.
