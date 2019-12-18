Auburn
Elaine Marie Wilkins
Elaine Marie Wilkins, age 80, of Auburn, GA passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Everett; daughter-in-law, Gina Callicotte; sister, Pat (Ricky) Sabo; grandchildren, Heather Everett, Ian Callicotte and Dylan Callicotte; great grandson, Aiden Everett. She was preceded in death by her sons, Tommy Callicotte and Todd Callicotte. Elaine was employed as a RN with Gwinnett Medical Center for 25 years before retiring. She graduated from Georgia Baptist School of Nursing. A memorial service honoring the life of Elaine will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22nd from 1pm until the time of service at 2pm. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
