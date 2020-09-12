Buford, GA Elaine Bennett Pruitt, age 70, of Buford, GA passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Stewart D'Anna; father, Thomas Bennett, grandmother, Dora Stewart; and grandfather, W. T. Stewart. She is survived by her husband of fifty-three years, Rev. David Pruitt, Buford, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Kyle Conner, Buford, GA; grandchildren, Alex Conner, Mollie Conner; uncle, Donald Steward, Buford, GA; beloved first cousin, Tracy and Tim Burden, Monroe, GA; brother-in-law, Mike and Teresa Pruitt, Cumming, GA; sisters-in-law, Sandra Pruitt, Cumming, GA, Janie and Robert Brooks, Dawsonville, GA, Holly Odium, Buford, GA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Pruitt was born on November 2, 1949 in Atlanta, GA. She was a 1967 graduate of Buford High School and also a 1979 graduate of Roswell Beauty College where she received a degree in Cosmetology. She was a member of the Island Ford Baptist Church and at one time was a Sunday School teacher for the senior adults. She was the owner of Shear Creations Hair Salon for forty-one years in Cumming, GA. Mrs. Pruitt was a loving wife, mother and grammy. She will be greatly missed by her family and a host of friends. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Jackie Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA with Rev. Wilson Pruitt officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, September 14th from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
