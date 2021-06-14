Flowery Branch, GA Eileen Brenda Mayer, age 74, of Flowery Branch passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Lawson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
