Lawrenceville, GA
Mrs. Effie Kay Acree (Channell)
Effie Kay Acree, age 71, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her brother Bruce Channell and her husband, Thomas H. Acree. She is survived by her daughters, Lesley Acree and Ali Stinchcomb (Jon); sisters, Denise Partee (Darrell) and Susan Huff; brothers, Randy Channell and Mack Channell (Lee); grandchildren, Connor Grimes, Evan Grimes, Mason Stinchcomb, Emily Gray Stinchcomb, and beloved nieces and nephews. Kay was raised in Union Point, GA and was a Gwinnett County resident for the past 40 years. She loved her family and spending time with friends. There was nothing that brought her greater joy than being around the ones she loved, especially her beautiful grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 12 Noon at Union Point First United Methodist Church, Union Point, GA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to NG3.org.
