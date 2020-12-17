Edwin Albert Crespo-Ortiz

Suwanee, GA Edwin Alberto Crespo-Ortiz, age 57, of Suwanee, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Edwin was born in Manati, Puerto Rico on January 8, 1963. Edwin is survived by his father, Cesar O. Crespo Sr. and his mother Iris Ortiz; his wife, Luz E. (Lucy) Soto; daughters, Yolimaris Crespo and her husband Walter, Yolinette Crespo, Yolihanna Crespo, Yolicelle Crespo and her husband Alex; brothers, Cesar O. Crespo, Wilberto Crespo, and David I. Crespo; and sister, Ana M. Crespo. A memorial mass is planned at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 801 Tom Smith Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 5:00 PM. Family will receive friends Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 12:00 to 4:00 pm at Wages & Sons, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046 770-277-4550. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com/obits.

To plant a tree in memory of Edwin Crespo-Ortiz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

