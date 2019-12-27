Dacula, GA
Edward L. Williams
WILLIAMS, SR - Edward L. Williams, Sr., age 76 of Dacula, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 29 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, GA. The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 30, 2019 also at the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Jamie Duncan officiating. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. Ed served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War era. A graduate of Georgia Tech, he received both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Electrical Engineering. He retired from Scientific Atlanta / ViaSat with over 50 years of service, and also served as an officer of the Gwinnett Historical Society for 20+ years. Ed was preceded in death by his son, Francis Moran Williams and parents, Col. and Mrs. George L. (Mariam) Williams. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rachel "Toni" Williams, and children, Rebecca (David) Ballard, Chrissy (Jamie) Duncan, Patricia (Jeremy) Robinson, and Edward Williams, Jr. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon Magruder, and his grandchildren: Laura, Leah, Anna Beth, Sarah, Brooke, Zac, and Eli. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Gwinnett Historical Society, P.O. Box 261, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Tim Stewart Funeral Home is located at 300 Simonton Rd, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com
Service information
Dec 29
Visitation
Sunday, December 29, 2019
4:00PM-8:00PM
Tim Stewart Funeral Home Lawrenceville
300 Simonton Road SW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
