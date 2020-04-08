Edward Farr

Gainesville
Edward Severine "Ted" Farr
Edward "Ted" Farr, Jr passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 in Gainesville, Georgia at the age of 66.
Due to limitations of the COVID virus, a memorial will be held at a later date and time (to be announced) in Silver Spring, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Navigate Recovery at tinyurl.com/edfarr or mail to: Navigate Recovery 52 Gwinnett Drive, Ste A, Lawrenceville GA 30046 (678-743-1808 ext 102). Condolences at tinyurl.com/edfarr-memory
