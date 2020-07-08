murphy.jpg

Mr. Edward Arthur Murphy, age 101, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. Mr Murphy was predeceased by his wife Pauline in 2008 and son Brian in 1953. He is survived by daughter Regina Owens, Lawrenceville, GA, sons and daughters-in-law, Edward Thomas and Laura Murphy, Duluth, GA, William and Kathy Murphy, Helen, GA, Raymond and Patricia Murphy, Vienna, VA, Eugene and Kris Murphy, Manchester, NJ; thirteen grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and friends from the Garden Plaza and the Bridge in Lawrenceville, GA. Mr Murphy was honored on his 100th birthday at the Garden Plaza in Lawrenceville, GA. He became an honoree member of the Gwinnett County Police Force, the Atlanta City Police Force, and the Hibernian Society. Mr. Murphy was born on February 16, 1919 in Bay Ridge, NY. He was a WII Purple Heart recipient. Mr. Murphy was a retired policeman from the New York Police Department after 20 years of service. He also was district manager for security at Zayre Department Stores and later became a magistrate court judge for ten years in North Creek, NY. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and Knights of Columbus. He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceville, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Edward Arthur Murphy. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, GA with Deacon Terry Millinger officiating.

